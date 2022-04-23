Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

