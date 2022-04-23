Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdvanSix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in AdvanSix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

