Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

