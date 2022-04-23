Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $192,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,738.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

