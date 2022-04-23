Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

