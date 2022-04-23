Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $600.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.78%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

