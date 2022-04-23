Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMRK. Northland Securities began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $366,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.