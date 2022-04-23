Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of ZG opened at $41.15 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

