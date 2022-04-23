Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MANT opened at $84.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

