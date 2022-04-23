Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 40.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.75 million, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.