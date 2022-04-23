Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,900 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HT opened at $9.52 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $374.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

HT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

