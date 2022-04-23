Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -29.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.