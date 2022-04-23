Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.68. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

