Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after buying an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.54 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.