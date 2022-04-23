Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

CMRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

