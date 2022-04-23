Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 534,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $124.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

