Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.11. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.