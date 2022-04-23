Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.