Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,650 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

