Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

