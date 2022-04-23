Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,885 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

