Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,401 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

NTLA stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

