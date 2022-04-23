Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,643.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

