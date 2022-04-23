Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

