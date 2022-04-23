Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $339,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

Shares of TBK opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

