Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $14,327,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,567,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $84.46 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

