Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medpace (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.