Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

