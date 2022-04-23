Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.49 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

