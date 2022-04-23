Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

