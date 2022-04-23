Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $29.18 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

