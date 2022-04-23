Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 114,498 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 279,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

