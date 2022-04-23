Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

