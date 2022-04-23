Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelixis by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

