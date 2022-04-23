Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 2,590,292 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,259,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 230,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.