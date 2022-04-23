Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 214 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

IWC stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

