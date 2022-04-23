Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 661 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCK shares. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

