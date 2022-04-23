Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 69 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after acquiring an additional 138,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 886,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.53 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

