Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 908 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

