Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 9,506 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

