Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 9,926 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Vale by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

