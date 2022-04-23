Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

WTRG opened at $48.51 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

