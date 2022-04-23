Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

