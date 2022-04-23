Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

