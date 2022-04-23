Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,253 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2,123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 120,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Generac by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $237.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.03 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

