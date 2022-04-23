Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,644 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 95,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 675,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

