Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,869 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.