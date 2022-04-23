Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 993 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

