Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,994 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.32% of Bancroft Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $21.18 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

