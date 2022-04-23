Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

